Gadar 2 has been one of the biggest successes for Bollywood ever. After Pathaan, Gadar 2 became the Hindi movie to make Rs 400 crores above at the domestic box office. Now, it is close to the Rs 500 crore mark. This is huge given that the budget of the film was just Rs 120 crores. In fact, director Anil Sharma said that Sunny Deol took a pay cut for the movie. Now, the producers are planning to give him a solid sum from the profits. While many critics said the anti-Pakistan sentiment in the movie was overt, and not executed with finesse, the masses lapped it up. The machismo of Sunny Deol, emotions and songs stuck a chord with the general public of India.

Anurag Kashyap decodes success of Gadar 2

Anurag Kashyap told Bollywood Hungama that he has not watched the Sunny Deol patriotic actioner as yet. But he can understand why it is such a bumper hit. He said the marketing of Gadar 2 nicely tapped into the nostalgia of the 2001 hit. In fact, Gadar had clashed with Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai. The movie made more money than two of them. We could see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel promote the movie as Tara Singh and Sakina. The songs also retained the charm of the old film. Anurag Kashyap said that he has only watched Ghoomer in Melbourne. He said he is yet to watch hit movies like Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and OMG 2.

He was quoted as saying to Bollywood Hungama, "I think there was a great marketing that was done, and plus, Gadar holds a lot of nostalgia. I think people forget that. Gadar came with Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai." He said Gadar did two times the business of the combined number of the two Aamir Khan starrer. He said the marketing of the film was so good. He said, "I mean the marketing has recreated the nostalgia for Gadar. The entire marketing of Gadar 2 was Gadar 1."

Anurag Kashyap praises Anil Sharma and Amit Rai

Anurag Kashyap said that he is happy to see how both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 makers made hits without hurting the sentiments of any community. He said that they did not use the films as vehicles to create rifts between groups of people. He said some makers are using movies as opportunities to increase polarization. He was quoted as saying to Bollywood Hungama, "It was responsible mainstream filmmaking. It did not create any kind of chaos, or any unnecessary animosity or hatred."