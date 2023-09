Gadar 2 is one of the biggest hits of the year. The Sunny Deol starrer new movie is now inching closer to breaking Shah Rukh Khan's record of Pathaan. In 24 days since it’s released, it has breached the Rs 500 crore mark becoming the fastest Indian film to do so. Amidst the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, Sunny hosted a party for his Bollywood friends and colleagues. A lot of 90s stars turned up to support Sunny and the Gadar 2 team, making it the starriest affair in the history of Bollywood. BollywoodLife has an exclusive inside scoop from the Gadar 2 success bash which will leave fans smiling from ear to ear.

Shah Rukh Khan entertained everyone with his charming personality

The Jawan star attended the Gadar 2 success bash with his begum, Gauri Khan. The superstar was not just a doting husband to Gauri but also a gracious guest at the event. He was one of the centres of attention. An insider tells BollywoodLife that everyone seemed to be hovering and flocking around SRK. The scene would remind one of Amitabh Bachchan's dialogue from Kaalia "Jahan hum khade hote hai line wahin se shuru hoti hai." People queued up at the place where Shah Rukh stood. And SRK being his witty, goofy and sarcastic self was chatting with everyone non-stop, entertaining them with jokes and making everyone double up in laughter.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan with Ameesha Patel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Suny Deol's camaraderie

Those who felt that Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol just faked it in front of the photographers that everything was fine between them would be shocked to know that the two stars bonded like long-lost friends at the Gadar 2 success bash. So, their hugs and smiles were not just for the sake of cameras around but for real. The water is really under the bridge guys.

Trending Now

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan at Gadar 2 success bash

Talking about Salman Khan, the Tiger 3 star is known for hosting lavish Bollywood parties. At the Gadar 2 party too, Salman behaved as if he was the host and it was his party. The insider reveals that he was moving around a lot, interacting and greeting everyone, right from the younger lot to the veterans. The Bigg Boss 17 host went up to chat with everyone. Aamir Khan, who usually avoids going to parties, also seemed to be having a good time. The actor indulged in heartfelt conversations with everyone including Shah Rukh.

Watch the video of Salman and Sunny Deol here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Watch the video of the Gadar 2 success bash here:

Highlight of the Gadar 2 success bash

The third generation of Deols, that is, Karan Deol, Rajveer Deol and Aryaman Deol (Bobby Deol's son) shined throughout the party. While Sunny was busy attending to the guests who joined him and the Gadar 2 team in celebrating the success of the movie, the three youngsters of the Deol clan made sure the guests were taken care of. They made sure everyone was having a gala time at the party, that the glasses refilled and there was ample gourmet food going around. It was truly one of a kind Bollywood success party, where everyone bonded like a big happy family.