Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is one of the highly anticipated new movies right now. Anil Sharma, who helmed the first movie has directed the sequel as well. The buzz of Gadar 2 is sky high already and it is doing fabulous business through advance booking. And to keep the love pouring in, Bobby Deol has dropped a post for his brother. He has given a shout-out to his 'bhaiya' ahead of the release of Gadar 2 and has wished him luck.

Bobby Deol wishes Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release

Bobby Deol took to his social media handle to share an adorable post for Sunny Deol days before the release of Gadar 2 in cinema halls. He shared a picture of himself with Sunny. They both are seen giving a tight hug to each other. The love and warmth are reflected in their bond with the embrace. It seems like a picture from Karan Deol's wedding. Bobby writes, "Love you Bhaiya," in the caption and wishes him all the luck for Gadar 2. He has also urged fans to book tickets while sharing the release date of Gadar 2. Check out Bobby Deol's heartfelt post for Sunny Deol here:

Sunny Deol re-shared the story on his Instagram stories and dropped a couple of hearts. Sunny and Bobby are very close to each other. The post of Bobby Deol is going viral in the entertainment news.

Gadar 2 advance bookings

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer has taken a bumper start already. As per reports, about 83,000 tickets have been sold already for day 1 across the national chains. Sunny Deol and Ameesha have been promoting the movie across India. The advance booking report of Gadar 2 has taken a flying start. Gadar 2 is clashing with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2. The advance bookings of OMG 2 is comparatively very low than Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol on CLASH

Sunny Deol has been asked about the big clash a lot of times. The actor recalled when Gadar had released, it was clashing against Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan. But Gadar got immense love from the audience. He shares that whatever the outcome would be, he would take it in a positive stride and move on.