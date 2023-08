A shocking piece of news is coming out, two bombs were thrown near a theatre in Patna that was screening Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer new movie Gadar 2. It is quite shocking and alarming indeed. As per an entertainment portal, the incident took place in Patna, Bihar. Two miscreants threw two low-intensity bombs near the theatre, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama. It is said that it was a single-screen theatre that was showing the Anil Sharma-directed new movie. Also Read - Gadar 2, Pathaan and other Bollywood hits that outperformed South Indian films

Bomb blasts outside Patna theatre screening Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2

As per a report in the Entertainment News portal, the two suspects created a ruckus near the theatres and then threw two low-intensity bombs. Out of the two, only one burst, thankfully. The two suspects have been arrested by the police and thankfully, no casualties have been reported. The reports named Regent Cinema as the theatre which was screening Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer new movie Gadar 2. Also Read - Akshay Kumar pens thank you note for fans as Gadar 2 and OMG 2 create box office history

The owner of the theatre, Suman Sinha confirmed the news with the portal and shared that a couple of people wanted to black market Gadar 2. He claims that such things keep happening and that people with wrong intentions do come in. They wanted to black market the tickets which they did not allow and then the miscreants tried to bully the staff. Nothing serious happened and the people were caught by the police. The miscreants blasted the bomb away from the theatre. They tried to run away as they saw police coming in. And that's when they threw the bombs. The news is going viral. It is quite worrisome. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol starrer BEATS Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Prabhas' Baahubali 2 and more

Trending Now

Check out the video of the reactions of fans after watching Gadar 2:

Gadar 2 box office collection

Meanwhile, the Sunny Deol starrer new movie has been minting money in cinema halls. On the occasion of Independence Day, it made a business of Rs 55.40 crores. It is still holding strong on the weekdays as well. On Wednesday too, the movie made great business. It collected Rs 32.37 crores. The total collections of Gadar 2 now stand to be Rs 261.35 crores. An amazing feat indeed. Gadar 2 is a massy movie that has a high recall value. The film has Utkarsh Sharma, Aamir Naik, Dolly Bindra and Rakesh Bedi reprising their roles with Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur and more being the new additions to the cast.

Anil Sharma Productions and Zee Studios backed the movie which has become a blockbuster today.