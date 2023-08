The return of Sunny Deol in his iconic role as Tara Singh has shattered box office records, creating history with Gadar 2's exceptional performance in its second weekend. Early estimates suggest that Gadar 2 raked in an astounding Rs 39 to 40 crore on its second Sunday, bringing its second weekend total to an unprecedented Rs 90 crore. Also Read - Border 2 after Gadar 2 success? 'I would announce something special soon,' says Sunny Deol

Overtakes the collections of Dangal

With a 10-day total of Rs 370 crore, Gadar 2 is on the verge of joining the elite Rs 400 crore club, likely achieving this milestone by Tuesday or Wednesday. The film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of blockbusters like War, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK, Sanju, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Gadar 2 is now set to eclipse the total collections of Dangal on its second Monday. Also Read - Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer box office day 10 early estimates: Sunny Deol movie beats Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan by a HUGE margin

Furthermore, it is expected to outperform KGF: Chapter 2's business by the coming Friday, starting its journey towards surpassing the lifetime collections of Bahubali 2 and Pathaan, establishing itself as an all-time grosser.

Beyond Baahubali 2

This remarkable feat surpasses the second-weekend collections of Bahubali 2, which garnered just under Rs 80 crore. Gadar 2's record-breaking second weekend is poised to stand as a benchmark for the foreseeable future, marking the end of Bahubali 2's reign, which held its historic trend for over five years.

Current industry trends indicate that Gadar 2 is headed towards becoming an industry hit, given its phenomenal performance over the past 10 days, with no signs of slowing down. Until the release of Jawan on September 7, Gadar 2 faces minimal competition and aims to either top Pathaan's performance or at least enter the prestigious Rs 500 crore club before Jawan's release.

With a budget of approximately Rs 65 crore and an additional Rs 15 crore allocated for print and publicity, the total landing cost amounts to Rs 80 crore. Zee Studios is expected to reap profits well beyond Rs 375 crore, underscoring the magnitude of Gadar 2's unprecedented success.