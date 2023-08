Sunny Deol’s action-drama film Gadar 2 is creating new box office records with each passing day. Despite facing a tough clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, the film stormed the Indian box office and collected over Rs 400 crore within 2 weeks of its theatrical release. The film has been showing signs of slowing down at the box office and saw a huge drop in its collections on day 14. Gadar 2 is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark during its lifetime at the Indian box office. Also Read - Gadar 2: Main nikla gaddi leke composer Uttam Singh slams makers for using his songs without informing

Gadar 2 box office collection day 14

On day 14, Gadar 2 witnessed a fall in its collections. According to early estimates, the film managed to collect nearly Rs 8.20 crore on Thursday, thus taking its total box office collection in India to Rs 418.90 crore.

The film is expected to cross the lifetime box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which minted over Rs 520 crore in India and became the highest grossing Bollywood film ever in India. With Gadar 2 showing signs of slowing down at the box office, it will be interesting to see whether Sunny Deol's film is able to break the record.

Dream Girl 2 and King of Kotha to give tough competition to Gadar 2

While the film has been dominating over all other releases, two new films have been released in theaters this weekend. Dulquer Salmaan’s high-octane action-thriller film King of Kotha released on Thursday and managed to get positive feedback from the critics. The film reportedly collected Rs 7.70 crore on its first day and its collections are expected to get better over the weekend.

Ayushmann Khurrana too will be back in the theaters with a sequel with his latest film Dream Girl 2. The film is banking high on the super success of the first installment and is expected to do well at the box office. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles and is directed by Raaj Shandaliyaa.