Gadar 2 has made the entire Bollywood trade sit up and take notice of how mass films have immense potential. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's movie has seen a drop of little over 50 per cent in the week days in the second week. The target of Rs 500 crores looks a bit tough. Till date, Baahubali 2 had the best second week collections. Gadar 2 comes after that. As per Box Office India, Gadar 2 needs to make Rs 7 crores to stay close to that record-breaking Rs 500 crore mark. This Friday, Dream Girl 2 has released. Ayushmann Khurrana's film is going to open at above Rs nine crores. The initial response to the comedy is good, and double digits are expected over the weekend. Gadar 2 has a tough road from here to break Pathaan's record.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15

Gadar 2 made Rs 8.20 crores on Day 14. The collections of Day 15 show a further dip of a crore. It made Rs 6.70 crores on Day 25 in India. The box office collections of Gadar 2 are now at Rs 425.80 crores (nett). The box office of Pathaan lifetime is Rs 464.80 crores nett. The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film still has to make close to Rs 40 crores to overtake that figure set by the Shah Rukh Khan movie. Pathaan was extremely consistent at the box office for almost two weeks. Gadar 2 now has competition from Dream Girl 2.

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's grand comeback as Tara Singh

Sunny Deol has made a superb return to the box office as Tara Singh. In the first week, Gadar 2 made Rs 284.63 crores. The figure on Independence Day was Rs 55 crores, which left exhibitors and distributors jubilant. The month of August 2023 has been a landmark one for Indian cinema. Jailer, OMG 2 and Gadar have brought in footfalls of more than two crore people to the cinema halls. This calls for celebration after the prolonged lull post pandemic.

Sunny Deol to announce more movies after Gadar 2

Now, producer Mahendra Dhariwal has confirmed that they are making the sequel of Maa Tujhe Salaam. Sunny Deol will be seen with two or three new actors in the film. Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad is writing the movie. Anil Sharma revealed that Sunny Deol broke down in tears after seeing the response to Gadar 2. In the movie, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) heads to Pakistan in 1971 to rescue his son Jeet played by Utkarsh Sharma.