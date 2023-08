Sunny Deol is back in his form as Tara Singh with Gadar 2 and how! The masses are going gaga over the dialogues, and the look and feel of Gadar 2. Director Anil Sharma has brought back the masses to theatres and it is a major nostalgia moment for all the fans. While fans are going gaga and the box office cooking up a storm, Kangana Ranaut also has a few words to say about Gadar 2. Don't worry, the actress has all the good things to say about Sunny Deol starrer new movie. But she has also seemingly taken a jibe at the movie mafia. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film set for rocking Independence Day figures; trade experts say, 'Sky's the limit' [Exclusive]

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2

Kangana Ranaut is known for mincing no words when sharing her opinions. She shared a video of the crowd outside the theatres for Sunny Deol starrer new movie Gadar 2. The actress writes that the film has "no mafia politics, no bought reviews, no fake propaganda, no buying of tickets through bulk corporate bookings, no cartoon looking actors, proper manly hero and proper massy content..." (sic). Just a couple of days ago, Kangana had pulled up Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Kangana Ranaut on Gadar 2 box office collection day 1

Gadar 2 has minted Rs 40 crores on day 1 at the box office. It's massive and fans are turning up in numbers to watch the Sunny Deol starrer. Kangana Ranaut has also opined on the box office collection saying that even if it was a solo release without a holiday, the collections of Gadar 3 would have been about Rs 65 to 70 crores easily. However, the actress blames it on the economic drought the film industry has been facing since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 rewrite the history?

But that aside, Kangana draws attention to the people who have thronged up in numbers outside theatres. She is 'happy to see cinema bringing excitement and nationalism back in people's lives'. She writes, "Long live Tara Singh," and tags Sunny Deol who reshared her story in his Instagram stories. Check out Kangana's Instagram status about Gadar 2 here:

Apart from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Aamir Naik, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and more celebs. The film is expected to make profits given the extended holiday.