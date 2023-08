Sunny Deol is unstoppable, and how, Gadar 2 has been creating havoc at the box office. Like predicted, the film earned rupees 135 crore in total, with a collection of rupees 52 crore only on Sunday in India. Sunny Deol is overwhelmed with this massive response, and even the critics are hailing the OG superstar of the Indian film industry. Sunny has not only become the first actor to enter the 100 crore club at the age of 60 but has also broken the record of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan. This was unimaginable, but expect the unexpected. Shah Rukh Khan created history with his comeback film Pathaan and became the box office king, but with Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has taken away the throne from King Khan, as his film Pathaan earned 39.25 crore in its first Sunday while the Punjab king roared with whopping 52 crore. Also Read - Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol is unstoppable; collects Rs 135 crore and proves he is the OG king

Gadar 2 box office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol defeats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and takes the throne from the superstar to become the new box office king.

Sunny Deol vs Shah Rukh Khan Also Read - Jailer box office collection day 4 early estimates: Thalaiva power at work as Rajinikanth starrer eyes Rs 150 crore despite Gadar 2, OMG 2

Well, the rift between the two stars is history; in fact, when Shah Rukh Khan dropped Jawan Prevue, many thought the superstar was taking a dig at Sunny Deol with his villain dialogue. The cold war started between them when Sunny Deol claimed to be betrayed by the makers of Darr for making the villain look bigger than the hero. It was also mentioned that Sunny Deol never spoke to SRK for 16 years, and for now, they are cordial with each other but haven't been spotted together over the years.

Sunny Del took indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan for dancing at the weddings.

There was a time when Sunny Paaji spoke about how actors dance at the wedding, and he felt only mujrawaalas were supposed to do this, and he could never do the same. People felt the Gadar 2 star was indirectly talking about Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan.

For now Sunny Deol becomes the new box office king as fans are hailing his latest release Gadar 2.