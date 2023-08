The big Bollywood films people are looking out for on the Independence Day weekend are Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Both the films have superstars and a substantial hype around them. Sunny Deol's patriotic action film Gadar 2 has seven times more advance booking than OMG 2. Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam's movie has been marred with issues with the Censor Board. The CBFC has made sizeable cuts in the movie changing the character of Akshay Kumar from Lord Shiva to Messenger Of God. On the other hand, single screens are going crazy with advance bookings for Gadar 2. Also Read - Gadar 2: Simrat Kaur on being trolled for her old viral clip ahead of her big Bollywood debut [Exclusive]

Sunny Deol to benefit from strong planets

Renowned celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has said that the movie has good chances to a be a hit. But it might fall short of being an all-time blockbuster. He was quoted as saying, "As per Sunny Deol’s horoscope, his Jupiter looks to be in a stable yet strong form which can do wonders for Gadar 2 on its first week of its release – that's 11th August 2023. If the movie can deliver on its promise of action, drama, and romance, it could be an average hit with audiences loving and appreciating the performance of Sunny Deol in the movie." Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's new movie in trouble; protests, calls for boycott in Gurdaspur

Gadar 2 sees huge advance bookings

Gadar 2 will see the comeback of Sunny Deol as iconic Tara Singh while Ameesha Patel is Sakina. The story is about how Tara Singh goes to Pakistan in 1971 to bring back Jeetay who is grown-up now. He is a POW captured by the rival nation. Sunny Deol re-enters the country to bring back their son. The grown-up Jeetay is being played by Utkarsh Sharma. Gadar is one of the memorable films in the career of Sunny Deol. The advance bookings in INOX, PVR and Cinepolis are all good. Trade experts predict an opening of Rs 30 crores at the box office. Also Read - Gadar 2 Vs Pathaan: Sunny Deol new movie beats Shah Rukh Khan film at single screens; sells record number of tickets