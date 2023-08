Sunny Deol's movie Gadar 2 has been minting money in the theatres. In just a few days, the movie has earned a huge amount of over Rs 450 crore. To celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2023, the movie's creators have decided to give a special gift to all fans who have been showering so much love on Tara, Sakina and Jeete. Since it came out, Gadar 2 has been watched by over 30 million people in theatres. It's been a massive success at the box office, and there's no sign of it slowing down. And now, with this brand new offer, the remaining 50 crore to reach the Rs 500 mark seems closer and easier than ever.

Gadar 2 offers on Raksha Bandhan

Rakhi, the festival of the bond between brothers and sisters, that is celebrated across India, falls on August 30th this year. To make the festive time all the more special for fans, the Gadar 2 makers have decided on a special deal. If you buy two tickets, you'll get two tickets for free. This offer is only available from August 29th, 2023, to September 3rd, 2023. Considering the excitement around the movie, it's predicted that it will continue breaking records even into its third week in theatres.

Plot of Gadar 2

In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol's character Tara Singh goes to Pakistan to save his son Jeeta and fights against his enemies. The movie is packed with love, emotions, and action, just like its prequel. Directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars not only Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel but also Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in leading roles.

Box Office collection so far

It's important to note that within just weeks of being released, Gadar 2 has made more than Rs 450 crore. This shows how much people are enjoying the movie and supporting the comeback of the OG Hulk of Bollywood, Sunny Deol.

Checkout trailer video;

Gadar 2 success effect

On the world front, Sunny Deol has been left by surprise with the immense love his film has received. He is now on a film signing spree and is looking to do more sequels of his earlier hit films, which is sure to be a treat for his fans.