Sunny Deol's latest release, Gadar 2, has been garnering acclaim, with Hema Malini praising the film's direction. Dharmendra, on the other hand, shared a cryptic video on Instagram alluding to dreams coming true. In a rare video clip, Hema expressed her admiration for Sunny's acting and the beautiful direction of Gadar 2. The film, which features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in prominent roles, is setting new box office records.

Watch Dharmendra's video here:

Kuchh hasratein…. ab bhi puri ho sakti hai…. gar dil se hum koshish karen ? pic.twitter.com/SH19yOXXRr — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 20, 2023

In a paparazzi-shared video, Hema Malini offered rare praise for Sunny Deol. She remarked, 'I watched Gadar. I liked it very much. It was as expected. Very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era, brought back that period. Anil Sharma ji has directed it beautifully.' Expanding further, she added, 'Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son, has also acted wonderfully. The new girl is also very good. This film strongly portrays the emotions that should exist towards our nation, patriotism. It brings out the brotherhood towards Muslims towards the end.'

Gadar 2 also features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles and is achieving remarkable success at the box office. The film has entered the 300-crore club and is running successfully in the theaters across the country. Fans of Sunny Deol and the film are going to the theaters to watch the film not just once but even more.