Gadar 2: Did you know and were not the first choices for the role of Tara and Sakina?Excerpt: The blockbuster film will now have a sequel and fans are excited to see the memorable pair of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel for the big screen in Gadar 2. The blockbuster director-actor duo of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Anil Sharma-Sunny Deol dropped major hints about a big announcement coming our way. And keeping to their promise the duo have announced Gadar 2 The Katha Continues on Thursday, with a motion poster. The film, a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar Ek Prem Katha, starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles and Utkarsh Sharma as their kid and the three – Tara, Sakina and Jeete are all set to reunite for this Anil Sharma’s directorial. Also Read - Gadar 2 The Katha Continues: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reunite for the biggest ever sequel

However, did you know that Sunny and Ameesha were not the first choices for the role in Gadar Ek Prem Katha? Interestingly, it was Kajol Devgn and that Anil Sharma had in mind. He also went to them with the story. But things didn’t work out due to date issues. Anil Sharma also said in an interview that he had narrated the story to Govinda when they were working on the film Maharaja. But he got scared when he heard the story and was amazed at how one could pull a film of such a big scale. Recreating Pakistan in films had not been attempted earlier. In fact, Anil Sharma also revealed that Kajol was not the only actress he had reached out to. But eventually, Sunny and Ameesha came on board and made the roles of Tara and Sakina and the film Gadar Ek Prem Katha memorable. Also Read - Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 to be announced soon? Director Anil Sharma's cryptic post raises excitement

Gadar 2 The Katha Continues will also star Utkarsh, Anil Sharma’s son in a key role. The plot and release details of the film are under wraps as of now. Also Read - From Salman Khan to Sushmita Sen: 15 celebs who are above 40 and still unmarried; some are close to 50 and above