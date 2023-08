Gadar 2 is one of the highly anticipated films. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are on their toes promoting the film. They are doing everything in their capacity to create as much buzz as possible. From traveling to different cities to visiting mandirs, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are putting in all their energy to make Gadar 2 a hit. Now that the film is inching closer to the release, director Anil Sharma opened up about the budget of the film. Also Read - Gadar 2 Box Office Prediction: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel new movie to rake in the moolah but has limited scope? Check out celeb astrologer's take [Exclusive]

Sunny Deol takes a cut in his fees for Gadar 2

Talking to Lehren Retro, Anil Sharma spoke about the budget of the film and stated that it is quite reasonable. He mentioned that they tried to control the fees of all the stars. Talking about Sunny Deol's fees, he confirmed that the actor compromised on it quite a bit. But instead of spending more on fees, the makers decided to spend more on production of the film. Talking about Sunny Deol's fees, Anil Sharma was quoted saying, "That is just one person, we managed that. And, to tell you the truth, even he reduced his fees a lot. These days, the actors' and directors' fees are too high, shooting the budget of films to ₹500-600 crore. Out of those, ₹150 or ₹200 crore is the hero's share. What we thought was, to put the money in production."

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2

Gadar 2 is going to release on August 11, 2023. It will be clashing with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film OMG 2. There is a tough competition between these two films as there is enough buzz around both. In the past, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha proved to be a massive box office success. So much that it turned out to be one of the highest grossing films back then. It also held a record of selling the maximum number of tickets. It remains to be seen if Gadar 2 manages to live upto the expectations of the fans or not. Likewise, the first instalment of OMG that also starrer Paresh Rawal was a hit. It touched upon a controversial subject. OMG 2 has received an A certificate by the Censor Board and has had to undergo many changes.