Gadar 2 has been creating a storm at the box office. Within a month of its theatrical release, the film has been declared an all-time blockbuster and has already been creating new box office records. The audiences love the nostalgia factor stirred by director Anil Sharma, who directed the sequel to his film Gadar nearly 22 years after release. While Sunny Deol has been garnering praises and love for his portrayal of fan-favourite character Tara Singh, Anil Sharma was recently asked to pick an actor from the current generation that could do justice to the character of Tara Singh in Gadar. To this, the filmmaker took RRR star Jr NTR's name.

Anil Sharma picks Jr NTR as top choice to play Tara Singh in Gadar

In a recent interview, Anil Sharma was asked to pick an actor from the current generation who could do justice to the role of Sunny Deol's Tara Singh if Gadar was to be made today. To this, the filmmaker said that he doesn't think anyone in Bollywood can play Sunny's iconic character.

"I don't find anyone in the young lot. Bombay mein toh nahi hai south me phir bhi hai thoda play kar sakta Junior NTR jaisa koi banda kar sakta hai, inki kuch image hai baki aur bombay mein toh nahi kar sakta (I don't see anyone in Bombay. Maybe in the South, Jr NTR could play it; he has a certain image that could work)," the filmmaker said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Several fans reacted to Anil Sharma’s comment and took to Twitter to express their desire of watching their favourite superstar step into Sunny Deol’s shoes. “Jr NTR stepping into the shoes of Sunny Deol in Gadar is an intriguing idea! Can't wait to see the magic unfold in Gadar 3!” wrote one user.

Another comment read, “JR NTR Power. Gadar Movie director Anil Sharma has Said in an interview that Jr NTR is Only indian Actor with whom Gadar can be created in This Decade. Huge Compliment For Jr NTR's Macho Image.”

Gadar 2 box office collection

Gadar 2 recently crossed the Rs 500 crore-mark at the Indian box office. The film became the fastest Hindi film to reach the milestone and has so far collected over Rs 503 crore in India.