Gadar 2 is going to release next month. Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol will reprise their roles of Sakina and Tara Singh in the movie. Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma who also helmed the previous film. It is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the upcoming time. But, the leading lady Ameesha Patel has made some serious allegations about Anil Sharma Productions which has stirred up many. And now, director Anil Sharma has reacted to all her claims of mismanagement. Also Read - Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel maintains her stand on Bipasha Basu led Jism kind of roles

Anil Sharma reacts to Ameesha Patel's accusations

Director Anil Sharma opened up on Ameesha Patel's accusations of mismanagement from his production house while chatting up with an entertainment news portal. The director says he has no clue why Ameesha said all that. He rubbished her claims saying that everything the actress has said are false. And at the same time, the filmmaker also thanks her for making his production house famous. "What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous," he told Dainik Bhaskar. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol song Main Nikla Gadi Leke gets new tadka; Arijit Singh joins Udit Narayan

Ameesha Patel's accusations against Gadar 2's Anil Sharma Productions

Ameesha Patel took to her Twitter handle and wrote that there were issues with the technicians, makeup artists and more about non-payment of dues. She claimed that Zee Studios had to step in and look into the matter. She alleged that food, accommodation and other bills were unpaid and some crew and cast members were left stranded as they were not provided with commute. The actress said that the production management by Anil Sharma Productions misfired. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel opens up on how dating Vikram Bhatt ruined her career

Ameesha Patel on falling ill

Just a couple of days ago, Ameesha said that she fell very ill during the first schedule of Gadar 2. The actress claims that she was nearly going to be hospitalised when Sunny Deol took the matter into his own hands. She praised the actor calling him real life Tara Singh and a gentleman. Ameesha Patel's statements went viral in entertainment news like wildfire.

Not many fans know that in PALAMPUR .. on the 1st schedule of GADAR 2 I fell v v v u well n was nearly going 2 be hospitalised… it was @iamsunnydeol who took charge of the situation! Made calls 2 doctors in Mumbai n got me well again!! Real life TARA for SAKINA!! Super classy… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 5, 2023

All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_ always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel,Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

A couple of days before this, Ameesha seemingly shared a spoiler. A scene of Sunny Deol before two graves went viral online and Ameesha clarified that Sakina is not dead leading to fans asking her to not share spoilers and give away the whole movie. Gadar 2 releases on 11th August and will clash with OMG 2.