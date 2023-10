Gadar 2 turned out to be the biggest success at the box office and revived Sunny Deol’s career all over again. The actor witnessed massive success after 22 years of struggle, and he deserves every bit of it, say fans. And now filmmaker Anil Sharma, in his latest interview, was hailing Gadar 2 for breaking records at the box office. Gadar 2 managed to defeat big blockbusters, including Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan. Gadar 2 made 524.75 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan domestic Hindi collection is 524.53 crore. Anil Sharma was asked about how his film managed to break Pathaan's record and how Jawan managed to take revenge by defeating Gadar 2 by a big margin. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer gives credit of the success of his father’s film to this family member

Anil Sharma exclusively told BollywoodLife," Breaking and making records at the box office is something that has been happening for years now, and we don't make films for breaking each other's records but for people's entertainment, and we are glad that Gadar 2 got its due".

Shah Rukh Khan's era will NEVER go.

Anil Sharma, who is right now riding high on the success of Gadar 2, also spoke about how the era of Khan and Deol will never fade away, no matter what; their films will always be respected and loved by fans if they like the content." Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, they are here to stay and their craze will never go and fans will always celebrate their releases like a festival".

Gadar 2 is still running strong and giving tough to other latest Hindi releases even on it's 52nd day of its release. Gadar 2 even witnessed the highest footfall of 3.5 crore at the box office and broke many records of the Shah Rukh Kha's film like Chennai Express and more.