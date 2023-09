After the blockbuster film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's fans are super excited about his upcoming movie, Jawan. People have been eagerly waiting for this film since they saw its trailer. The excitement is so high that many are rushing to book their tickets in advance. The advance booking numbers are soaring and are all set to break all previous records. Even Anil Sharma, the director of the blockbuster film Gadar 2, entered the Rs 500 crore club on day 24 of release, couldn't contain his excitement after watching the Jawan trailer. He showered the film with praise, calling it wonderful. Also Read - Gadar 2 bash exclusive: Here’s what went inside Sunny Deol’s party with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others

Anil Sharma particularly liked Shah Rukh Khan's bald appearance in the trailer. He is so excited about the film that he has already planned to watch it on the very first day of its release. Well, let us tell you that Anil Sharma has a long-standing desire to work with Shah Rukh. He's been a fan of the actor for a long time but never had the opportunity to collaborate with him. He acknowledges that SRK has become a massive star, making it quite challenging to secure a chance to work with him. Nevertheless, he expressed his willingness to team up with King Khan if the opportunity ever arises. Also Read - Jawan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani reacts to his upcoming new movie

Checkout Jawan's thrilling trailer;

Jawan is breaking records even before release

It's worth noting that Jawan is breaking records in advance bookings, with many theatres already selling out. It's the most pre-sold Bollywood film to date. Directed by Atlee, Jawan will grace the big screen on September 7th, catering to audiences in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It stars Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.