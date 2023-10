Gadar 2 success changed a lot of dynamics for Sunny Deol and even filmmaker Anil Sharma, who is soaring high with the success of his directorial. Anil Sharma expressed being overwhelmed of Gadar 2 beating superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan's record and mentioned that the box office numbers game was the biggest trigger for every filmmaker. After the massive success of Gadar 2, Anil Sharma got candid with BollywoodLife exclusively, where he was questioned about working with Sunny Deol all over again, to which he said," Sunny Deol is like family now and can work with whenever, and definitely I have plans to work with him all over again". Also Read - Jisne Lahore Nahi Dekha: Is this the title of Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan film with strong Pakistani angle?

Gadar 2 also faced a lot of flak from the Pakistani audience, as they weren't very happy with the portrayal of their country shown in the film. When asked about making a film on the India-Pakistan rivalry again, he said, "I will try to give the best of what I can do; I make films for the public and their entertainment. I am not a school teacher who makes a film to teach a lesson to people. I always try to make a film that is loved by the entire Bharat". Talking about making Gadar 2, Anil Sharma even added that he had a gut feeling about the film being a huge success. Also Read - Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma reacts to his film breaking Pathaan record, opens up on Jawan overpowering Sunny Deol starrer [Exclusive]

Anil Sharma even got candid about son Utkarsh Sharma's Bollywood career and revealed that he has a lot of work after Gadar 2 and people will learn about it soon. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer gives credit of the success of his father’s film to this family member

Gadar 2 box office collection

Gadar 2 has been creating history each day, and the film so far has earned 525.75 crore and is slowly inching towards breaking Jawan records after Pathaan.