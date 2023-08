Anil Sharma is currently the most sought-after director in Hindi cinema. There is immense pressure on him to start work on Gadar 3 as soon as possible. The film's budget has also increased significantly, with Sharma's fee now in the double digits. However, the director is in no hurry to make the film. Also Read - Gadar 2 success effect: Ameesha Patel reveals if Gadar 3 is on the cards

Producers and publicists have been announcing sequels to Sunny Deol's patriotic films from the past, but Deol himself has kept quiet about the matter. He is concerned about being typecast as the "face of Paki-bashing" in Bollywood.

Both Deol and his father, Dharmendra, have a large fan base in Pakistan, and Deol does not want to alienate them. Sharma is also aware of the pressure to make Gadar 3, but he is not willing to compromise on the quality of the film. He has said that he will not start work on the film until he has a good story to tell.

"We won't start Gadar 3 until we have a reason to," Sharma said. "And the only reason we will start another Gadar film would be when we have another interesting story to tell. Until then, let's not rush things."0

Sharma's decision is a wise one. Gadar 3 is a much-anticipated film, and it is important that it does not disappoint the fans. By taking his time and making sure that the story is right, Sharma is ensuring that Gadar 3 will be a success.

Gadar 2 is running successfully at the box office and Sunny Deol has received the utmost respect and praise for his performance in the film which has Ameesha Patel as the leading lady.