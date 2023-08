Gadar 2 Gadar macha rahi hai is synonymous with everyone these days. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer new movie is a sequel to the much loved Gadar directed by Anil Sharma. The film is out and out massy action entertainer which a high on nostalgia and recall value. The masses are thronging cinema halls to watch Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina. And amidst the grand success of Gadar 2, now Sunny Deol and JP Dutta are reportedly planning to make Border 2. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Why does Suniel Shetty regret rejecting Prabhu Dheva’s film?

Sunny Deol, JP Dutta planning a sequel to Border

A report in an online entertainment news portal states that a Border sequel is being planned. Sunny Deol and filmmaker JP Dutta are in talks for Border 2. Border is one of the most historical blockbusters of Indian Cinema. And the portal quotes a source saying that the film demands a sequel. The team of Border has been planning to make a part two for the last 2 to 3 years. And the masses can expect an official announcement within the next 15 days or so. The makers reportedly have a story from the 1971 Indo-Pak war that has not been shared with the audience. And it can be made into Border 2. Also Read - Has Akshaye Khanna moved to Alibaug?

Only Sunny Deol to be a part of Border 2? Fans react

As per the reports, Sunny Deol is likely to be the only actor from the movie who will be reprising the role. Since Border is about and out and action movie, the makers are reportedly planning to cast a younger generation of actors. However, nothing is official right now. Let's wait for an official confirmation on the same. Fans have shared their reactions to the report of Border 2 movie in making. A lot of fans are all game for it. Some feel it will break records of Gadar 2. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Why is Akshaye Khanna not a part of Border 2?

Was Border 2 delayed?

BollywoodLife had exclusively informed ya'll last year that JP Dutta wanted to make a film for a long time. But the rights to the movie were with producer Bharat Shah. There were some issues regarding royalty about Border which had created differences between Dutta and Shah. Dutta had tried to sort things out but to no avail. It seems all is well between the makers now.

Border movie was an ensemble cast war film based on the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The cast of Border includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Rakhee Gulzar, Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry and more. Sunny Deol played the role of Maha Vir Chakra recipient Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri. Back then he was a Major who led his 120 soldiers against 2000-3000 Pakistani soldiers and succeeded in driving the enemy battalion away.