Gadar 2 is creating waves at the box office even on the 5oth day of release. The film is creating history each day and so far has earned 524.75 crore, has defeated Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, and is inching towards Jawan. And this massive success has had a positive effect on Sunny Deol's career. This is the highest phase of Sunny Deol's 22 long years of career, and he rightly deserves it. While now the latest update about the star is that his next film, which is produced by Aamir Khan, has got an offer of a whooping amount of Rs 95 crore from an OTT giant, this is an extremely insane feeling for Sunny Deol himself.

The reports claimed by Zoom TV is that the OTT giant has offered nearly 100 crore to the makers of the film, and till now nothing has been started on the film, and in fact, Sunny Deol too is yet to give his nod and finalise the date, but everything falls into place. The shooting might begin next year, which is 2024. And the lead of the film will be Sunny Deol, not Aamir Khan.

Sunny Deol is on cloud nine after the massive success of Gadar 2, and his old rivalry with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi too has been resolved after Gadar 2, and the famous director and actor duo are all set to make a comeback together with Ghayal Returns or with a film that will have a strong Pakistani angle, according to reports. For now, Sunny Deol is enjoying his massive success and is spending time with his family, his father, and veteran actor Dharmendra.

Sunny Deol, who is overwhelmed with the massive success of Gadar 2, was even seen shedding tears during his appearance on the Aap Ki Adalat chat show while expressing his desire to make Gadar 2 a super success.