Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 has made it to the theatres. The film directed by Anil Sharma also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Since morning Gadar 2 is trending on Twitter as fans are overwhelmed with the nostalgia trip. The film has received only good reviews from all corners. The theatres are running houseful and there's great amount of buzz around its opening day box office collection. Amidst all the hullabaloo, Esha Deol has given a shout out to Sunny Deol.

Esha Deol sends best wishes to Sunny Deol for Gadar 2

Esha Deol took to her Insta stories to pen a sweet note for her half-brother Sunny Deol. She shared a picture of Gadar 2 poster and wrote, 'Today let's hear the lion roar & reach soaring heights'. With this, she also sent best wishes to Sunny Deol. Earlier, when the trailer of Gadar 2 made it to the internet, Esha Deol shared it on her Insta stories and added heart and evil eye emoji. There's always a lot of discussion around the bond shared by Dharmendra's kids. The absence of Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding had also raised many eyebrows. But it seems all is well between everyone. Esha Deol has also been sharing quite a few posts dedicated to father Dharmendra.

Apart from Esha Deol, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol also penned an emotional note over the release of Gadar 2. He penned a note praising his father's hardwork and dedication. He also shared a fun picture that sees him laughing hard with Sunny Deol.

Check out Karan Deol's post below:

Meanwhile, BollywoodLife has given Gadar 2 four stars. The review suggests that Gadar 2 is filled with seeti maar dialogues and high-octane action sequences. The story of Gadar 2 is all about revenge, love, fatherhood and more. Last time it was for Sakina that Tara Singh traveled to Pakistan, this time it is for his son Jeete that he would cross the border.