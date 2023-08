Gadar 2's success will be remembered for ages. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film broke several records at the box office. The craze for the film was tremendous and it translated into box office numbers. Fans flocked the theatres and Gadar 2 turned out to be one of the highest grossing films of the year 2023. And this is despite the clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 that received positive reviews from all corners. Gadar 2 also turned out to be special as fans got to see the bond between Esha Deol, Ahana Deol with brothers Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol. Also Read - After Dharmendra in RARKPK, will Hema Malini be comfortable doing a kissing scene? Actress says, 'Kyun nahi karenge'

Esha Deol on viral pictures with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol

For a long time, there has been a discussion around what kind of bond Hema Malini and her daughters share with Dharmendra's kids from his first wife. Especially because the Deol sisters were missing from Sunny's son Karan Deol's wedding. It was a rare occasion of sorts when Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol got clicked together at the special screening of Gadar 2. The pictures went viral instantly. And then there were discussions around how the Deol siblings would be spending Raksha Bandhan together. Now Esha Deol has opened up about the viral pictures. Also Read - Esha Deol recalls her mother Hema Malini's reaction when her co-actor asked her to quit acting and marry him

In an interview with Etimes, Esha Deol shared that the pictures were not planned and it happened organically. She shared that she has been tying Rakhi to Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol since childhood. She also added that they are a very private family and they are respectful towards each other. She was quoted saying, "I have been tying rakhi to my brothers since I was a kid and we continue doing so. But we are not here to prove to people. Like I said, the photo at Gadar 2 screening happened very organically. That was a beautiful moment and we saw the audience and the public getting emotional about it." She also added that they have many pictures together as a family. Also Read - Hema Malini shares all about her bond with Sunny Deol, reveals why she skipped Karan's wedding

Not just at the special screening, Esha Deol also took to her social media accounts to give a shout out to Gadar 2 during the time of the release.