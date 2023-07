Sunny Deol is all set for his comeback as a lead hero with his superhit film Gadar's sequel, and ever since the trailer has been released online, his family and friends are rooting for him, including Esha Deol. Esha took to her Instagram stories and shared the trailer of the film with a heart and evil eye emoji, and this sweet gesture of the actress is touching hearts. Esha recently made headlines due to being ignored by Sunny Deol and family as they ignored Dharmendra's second family and didn't invite all of them to Karan Deol's wedding. Despite being ignored by Sunny Deol and family, Esha wished all the love to her nephew Karan and dropped a congratulatory message for the newlyweds, and the fans hailed her for this gesture as well. Also Read - Gadar 2 trailer: Ameesha Patel reveals people initially called Gadar as 'Gutter'; says, 'Yeh baat mere dil ko lagi thi'

Esha Deol tries to mend the walls between her and Sunny Deol as she wishes all the luck to her stepbrother as he makes a comeback with Gadar 2. Also Read - Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel comforts an emotional Sunny Deol as he gets teary-eyed at trailer launch [Watch]

Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol feels politics creates hatred between India-Pakistan; says, 'Dono taraf utna hi pyaar hai'

Trending Now

After the wedding got over, Dharmendra made a public apology to Hema Malini and her second family, claiming that they respect them a lot and couldn't do anything about them not being a part of the wedding. Esha was all hearts for her father and asked him not to stress about these things and insisted he cheer up. Well, Esha is winning all the hearts by being the bridge between the families, and that is the best quality anyone can imbibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

Amid all the apology, Hema Malini revealed that she is not staying together with Dharmendra, mentioned staying separately from the actor, and said she gives a damn about people's judgements. On the professional front, Dharmendra will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Esha also made her comeback with Hunterr and was winning hearts with her performance.