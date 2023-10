Gadar 2 is one of the most successful movies of 2023 and an all-time blockbuster. Apart from the money and the records that the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer is making, the Anil Sharma directorial has been making headlines because of the statements made by the leading lady. Ameesha has made several shocking claims about Anil, his production house and more, leaving fans in shock. One such claim was about director Anil Sharma wanting to give a boost to his son, Utkarsh's career through Gadar 2. And now, Utkarsh has reacted to the same. Also Read - Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma to make an anti Pakistan film with Sunny Deol again? [Exclusive]

Utkarsh Sharma reacts to Ameesha Patel's shocking statements

For the unversed, Ameesha Patel claimed that director Anil Sharma wanted to give a push to his son's career in Bollywood but he failed to do so because Tara Singh and Sakina stole the limelight. Ameesha's statement quickly went viral in entertainment news. Utkarsh Sharma, who plays her son in the Sunny Deol starrer movie, has reacted to her claims. Utkarsh wonders why Ameesha would make such statements because he has no problems and has plenty of offers in his kitty. Talking about the limelight thing, Utkarsh asks what kind of actor looks for the limelight. He believes that even one scene can make a big impact and adds that all the actors of Gadar 2 are getting love and accolades. Utkarsh further adds that Ameesha might be misquoted and hopes that she did not really say it.

Utkarsh Sharma opens up on working in only two films

Thus far, Utkarsh has worked in his father's films only. He debuted in the lead role with Genius which was directed by Anil Sharma and now Gadar 2. Naturally, there would be speculations about no one else casting him. Reacting to the same, Utkarsh presents a holistic perspective saying that ultimately it is about people investing their money. An actor may know a lot of people in the industry via his father or other family members. But people will only invest in an actor if they feel there's something in him/her and if they are confident about getting profitable returns. Being so-and-so's son doesn't matter here. When he was launched people who invested money in him got good returns on OTT, claims the actor. Even in Gadar 2, where Anil was not the producer, people were willing to work with him, he tells HT.