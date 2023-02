Gadar 2 is the highly anticipated movie of the year starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. It is the much-awaited sequel of the 2001 iconic film titled Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The second chapter of the romantic period action drama is releasing after 22 years. As we await the release of the sequel Gadar 2 fight scenes of the movie went viral on social media. Sunny Deol fans get a glimpse of him from their favourite upcoming film. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh to fight for love; here's what's new in the sequel [Watch Video]

Sunny Deol will reprise his role as Tara Singh from the action drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Even Ameesh Patel and the young kid will follow their characters in Gadar 2. While the makers are reported to wrap up the shoot soon a couple of fight scene leaked online. In the video, is seen fighting with almost 15-20 men single-handedly. He gives power-pack punches to a group of men seemingly soldiers of police personnel. The scene has been shot at a dusty location and Tara has donned a black pathani with a matching turban.

In another video, he is tied up to a cement pillar through chains along with a lady who is not clearly recognizable. The two are surrounded by soldiers pointing guns at them. Overfilled with aggression Tara Singh manages to free himself breaking the pole into two halves. A Twitter user shared the fighting scenes on Twitter.

On the occasion of Republic Day, the makers announced the release date of Gadar 2 officially titled Gadar: The Katha Continues. To make the big announcement they shared a new poster in which Sunny Deol is seen intensely holding a huge hammer in hand. The film is scheduled to release on 11th August 2023 during Independence time. The film brings back its cast - Sunny Deol, , and Utkarsh after 22 years. Gadar: The Katha Continues is directed and produced by while Zee Studios will distribute the action drama.