Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been in the news since a long time. Gadar is an iconic film and the announcement of its sequeal has left everyone excited. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be returning as Tara Singh and Sakina in the film. The trailer of the film released recently and it has grabbed everyone's attention. The whole cast and crew of the film were present for the trailer launch. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film is inspired by Mahabharat and Ramayan, reveals Anil Sharma

Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa and others are also a part of the film. While Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is still ruling the hearts of the audience, the announcement of the second also brought a few questions. Sunny Deol himself shared during the trailer launch that he was scared of touching a complete film. Also Read - Gadar 2 team unanimously feels THIS Sunny Deol scene can't be performed by even South Indian stars

Now, Gaurav Chopra who will be seen in a special role in the film has opened up about doing an iconic film's sequel. He spoke about whether he was scared to do the film. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Gaurav Chopra said, "I had no fear actually. That credit goes to Anil Ji (Anil Sharma). Because, see what happened was I was a little hesitant to be a part of the film initially. I was in the experimental stage where I wanted to do different roles. So, I didn't want to do any sort of supporting cast. But he said don't look at this as a supporting cast. This is a special role. Now, after I have done the film I did not tell him anything because it is actually a special role." Also Read - Gadar 2: Akash Dhar on working with Sunny Deol; says, 'He took me by surprise' [Exclusive]

"Anil ji narrated the details of the role and dialogues and in this process, he narrated me the whole film. By the end of the narration, I realised that this is the only way this story would have moved forward. It's a very natural progression. You will not feel like jabardasti ka sequel banaya hai, which is the problem with a lot of sequels. Also, it retains a lot of the old Gadar sentiments and flavour. And that was my main concern. My main concern was in trying to make a 2023 film will we lose the flavour of the old world that Gadar had. But no, the flavour of Gadar will be there and I promise you that. It will seem like today's film but it will be set in 1971. And how Sunny Sir is looking how Ameesha is looking, how Utkarsh has grown up even I am there in the film looking like a 1970 man and not looking like a 2023 man. It took us 10 days to just finalize that mustache I have. The story is so organically moving ahead from where the previous story ended, and I don't think there will be any trolling at all, "he added.

Gadar 2 is all set to release in theatres on August 11.