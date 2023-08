Gadar 2 is here. The craze for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is organic and unprecedented. It has sold more than 2.7 lakh tickets at the national chains. The movie is a sequel to the blockbuster movie of 2001. Fans are keen to see Sunny Deol back as Tara Singh. Ameesha Patel is also her charming self as Sakina. The movie brings back Utkarsh Sharma who is the son of Anil Sharma. He is the director of the movie. Gadar 2 is a rage in North India. But a few people have said that there is little of Sunny Deol in the first half. It is possible that they are die hard fans who wanted more of the superstar in the film. Take a look at these reactions... Also Read - Gadar 2 leaked online in HD on Tamilrockers and more: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film becomes victim of piracy

1st half is mediocre, too much songs, movie starting to play with nostalgic scenes. When story goes towards to interval movie phase is going down. #Gadar2movie #gadar2review #gadar2 #SunnyDeol — THE EVERYTHINGZ (@theeverythingz) August 11, 2023

#Gadar2Review

???

Good but story small poor.

Onetime watch pic.twitter.com/pmiPCzWpys — WiZ Time (@MirazZeffary) August 11, 2023

Gadar was amazing movie and everyone loved alot bt dis tym #gadar2 totally failed. Everyone expecting to see more screen presence of Sunny deol. Look like re-re-launch of Director's son.

From songs to dialogue & screen writing. Pooerly written #Gadar2Review pic.twitter.com/BAo9rEu8u8 — Sumit Singh Rawat (@SumitFotography) August 11, 2023

Just Finish Watching #Gadar2 . A film that looks like a film less circus more , मे निकला गाने के अलावा कुछ भी अच्छा नहीं है कहानी संवाद पटकथा सब 3rd क्लास भोजपुरी जैसी हैं गदर एक सर दर्द है

Honest Review :- ⭐ #Gadar2Review pic.twitter.com/2bRq8x3Q5P — Atul Singh Shanu ? (@Mafiya_Singh11) August 11, 2023

A sequel that no one wanted. Gadar 2 completely ruin the legacy of gadar. Masterpiece ko masterpiece hi rehne dete bhai.#Gadar2Review #SunnyDeol #Gadar2 #Gadar — pramod singh (@pramods20650) August 11, 2023

We can see that some people are kind of upset with the makers with regards to the script. However, the movie carries immense nostalgia for everyone. Both the films can bring in more than Rs 200 crores for Bollywood in this long weekend period.