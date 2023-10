Anil Sharma's directed film Gadar 2 has been breaking records at the box office. The action thriller film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. The audience is in love with Tara Singh and Sakina. Well, Sunny Deol as Tara Singh has created a lasting impression on the minds of the audience through his performance over the years. Actor Sunny is a renowned performer and has been known for his commendable screen presence and acting chops. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reveals he didn't understand the word 'nepotism' at first; says, 'Baap apne bacche ke liye...'

Sunny received a lot of appreciation for his role as Tara in 2001 hit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny's co-star Manish Wadhwa played the role of antagonist, Major General Hamid Iqbal in Gadar 2. The actor reveals fascinating details about Sunny Deol's mysterious change during a scene. Also Read - Gadar 2: Reason behind Ameesha Patel's outburst against Anil Sharma revealed?

In an interview with The Indian Express, Wadhwa said that Sunny changes into a sher from the ordinarily soft-spoken man during a shot. He even revealed how he got the part in Gadar 2 and said that the lack of a villain in the film became a topic of discussion between Anil Sharma and action director Ravi Verma. Later a meeting was scheduled when Ravi who worked with Manish Wadhwa movies on a South Indian movie said that the two met and were talking about the film. Also Read - Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel's VIRAL statements about Anil Sharma, Utkarsh Sharma: A lowdown of what happened

Trending Now

Later, Ravi told Manish that they would need to meet Sunny Deol, who is eager to learn about the actors. Manish got on board to play the role of a villain. He even said that the producers had a talk with another actor about the role, but things did not work out. Manish says that receiving a significant film is nothing less than a privilege. He said that he was nervous as well as excited to take on the role of Amrish Puri as no one could replace him. He even said that Sunny pointed out that there has been a shortage of villains due to actors taking on anti-hero roles.

Manish appreciated and praised Sunny as he called him a unique breed in the world of film. He said that they can change into personas that have an enduring effect on the audience. He even said that Sunny's dedication towards his craft and his ability to immerse himself in a role is fascinating.

Manish has appeared in various roles in TV and films. He is well-known for his role as Chanakya in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. Gadar 2 is available to watch on ZEE5.