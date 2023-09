Jawan is breaking records and creating history each day at the box office, and one film that has been massively affected after the release of Jawan is Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Jawan has broken all the records of Gadar 2 and earned 660 crore at the box office on Day 7. However, Gadar 2 is still in the theatres as there are only a few percent of occupancy in the cinema halls, and the film is warning 1 to 2 crore each day. Now, this master plan of the makers might help achieve a bigger number compared to the regular days. The makers of Gadar 2 have made an announcement and reduced the ticket price of the film across every multiplex to Rs. 150. And indeed, this might help them gain the momentum. Also Read - Gadar 2: Nana Patekar defends Sunny Deol film after Naseeruddin Shah's 'jingoist' remark, says 'Showing love for your country is not a bad thing'

Sunny Deol is NOT ready to bow down in front of Jawan and here's a plan of his surival. Also Read - Gadar 2 maker Anil Sharma hits out at Naseeruddin Shah's 'Disturbing Film' remark; requests him to watch Sunny Deol movie once

Gadar 2 earned less than crore on Day 34, and it minted only 51 lakh and inched towards 520 crore, as so far the film has made 516.59 crore at the box office. Gadar has become the second-highest grosser after Jawan, and it's quite an achievement for the superstar. Also Read - The Vaccine War director Vivek Agnihotri reveals if he’s worried about the film's box office fate due to Jawan [Exclusive]

Top 5 First Week Net Grossers (Hindi India only)#Jawan - 324cr

Pathaan - 317cr

Gadar2 - 282cr

KGF2 - 250cr

Bahubali 2 -246cr At present, only Sequels & Shah Rukh Khan sells in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/6vQOzKfNRy — Saddy (@king_sadashiva) September 14, 2023

Gadar 2's massive success all but mend the walls between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan; they both ended their longtime cold war and became friends, and recently, addressing their fight, Sunny Deol called it childish and mentioned that he is glad that they are both on good terms. Meanwhile talking about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan it is inching towards 700 crore and trade expert claims that within 10-15 days Jawan will enter 100 crore and fans cannot wait to witness this historic moment.