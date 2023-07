Gadar 2 is all set to release next month. The film starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel is helmed by Anil Sharma who directed the previous film as well. There's a huge hype and excitement for Gadar 2 since the predecessor was a big success. Till now, the makers' strategy to promote Gadar 2 has worked in their favour. And the buzz around Gadar 2 is just increasing as it is inching closer to its release. However, Kamaal R Khan claims that it is the 'most wahiyaat film of the year'. Also Read - How Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and more A listers handled big box office clashes

Kamaal R Khan tweets about Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2

Kamaal R Khan's tweets about Gadar 2 have grabbed headlines in entertainment news. And for the wrong reason. Kamaal R Khan has claimed in his tweet that a person has watched the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer and has called it the most wahiyaat film of the year. The film critic shares that Anil Sharma has brought the 80s-like direction to Gadar 2. He adds that the script and also that the story of Gadar 2 is weak. And that's not it, Kamaal R Khan also predicts the box office of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's movie. He says that the film cannot even survive three days at the box office. Also Read - Sunny Deol reacts to Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 box office clash, 'There is no comparison... '

Check out Kamaal R Khan's tweet about Gadar 2 here:

Also Read - Gadar 2: Trailer of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film to be released on THIS date

Trending Now

Netizens react to Kamaal R Khan's tweet on Gadar 2 being most wahiyaat film of the year

Kamaal R Khan is known for his shocking tweets which often make headlines and court controversies all the time. And what he has said about Gadar 2 has also got reactions from the masses. Netizens who came across his tweet have been slamming him and wondering if he got money from the makers of OMG 2. The Akshay Kumar starrer is going to release on the same day as the Sunny Deol movie. Some feel that a masterpiece like Gadar should not have been touched and that a sequel was not necessary at all. Check out the tweets of netizens in reply to KRK here:

The buzz is only due to the franchisee, which can pull crowd for the first 3 days only. This can be dangerous for the movie of it fails to carry forward the legacy of #Gadar the prequel. — Ajeet Singh (@WorldOfAjeet) July 24, 2023

चल हवा आन दे। ? — ? वशिष्ठ (@CDVashisth) July 24, 2023

In search of some business and name, some old stars are destroying the legacy of many old movies. There shouldn't have been any sequel to Gadar and any others from those of late 90s and early 2000s movies. — Ikazi (@IKAZI0) July 24, 2023

80 ke directions me prem ratan dhan bnai koi problem nhi — kp sendhav singham (@kp_sendhav) July 24, 2023

Lagta hai OMG team se paise aa gaye — Khan Saab (@RoflNimo) July 24, 2023

Aap ke pitaji ne dekhi hogi jarur.... Wahiyat insaan ko sab wahiyat hi lagega. Itna jaldi kaise dekhliya wo bhi aap ke pahechan me?? — B.K. Jha (@baliram_jh) July 24, 2023

इसका मतलब है की फ़िल्म बहुत अच्छी होगी और सुपरहिट होगी — @raghujetly (@7359cbi) July 24, 2023

Iska matlb film chha hoga — Saipada Grahacharya?? (@sairyabhb) July 24, 2023

Aur sala koun dekha jab koi screening hui hi nahi — Aditya Srivastava (@Aditya50044884) July 24, 2023

Wah chacha wah Mazza aa gya yeh sun kar ki gadar 2 toh disaster hoga — JAWAN HAI (@Ashique000786) July 25, 2023

Wait and watch — Rakesh Sabharwal (@Rsabharwal09) July 24, 2023

Yaad rakhna apne is tweet ko palat mat jana kutte ki tarah — Kapill Singh Gaur ❤ (@KapilsinghGaur) July 24, 2023

Are KHAN ji, Is Baar LAHORE dahej me lekar hi jayenge, chahe aap jitna jor lagao ?? — Ashish Bajaj (@BajajAshish) July 24, 2023

krk sir Jawaan is big blockbuster film??? — Satish Pawar. (@SatishPawa81496) July 24, 2023

As expected. They shouldn't have touched a master piece which is already made. No need to Part 2 — Isaac Braganza ?? (@IsaacBraganza) July 24, 2023

I knew it was going to be rubbish. Sunny needs to retire early. — Silky (@Silky65558270) July 24, 2023

if the story is of 1971 then direction must be of 80's — amardeep (@amardeepbeeru) July 24, 2023

No screening has been held. I have it on good account! If you have guts name that someone.. btw if you say its bad then it must be amazing ? — Milan Singh (@MilanSi65445733) July 24, 2023

Abe wo someone kaun hai bata...qki tere ko to koi bhatkne bhi nahi dega... — Raju dubey (@rajudubey621) July 24, 2023

Yaar itni sasti tweet kar ke kya hi mil jata hai tere ko — PAL JI (@PuranaMusafir) July 24, 2023

Wese teri okat itni nhi ki tu gadaar ko acha bta de teri okat 2 kodi ki hai — kp sendhav singham (@kp_sendhav) July 24, 2023

For me Gadar is a best film...I don't think Gadar 2

Become super hit like before..I wish it do good business.. — Cyril Rodrigues (@CyrilRodrigues2) July 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol claims that there's no comparison between his film (Gadar 2) and Akshay's film OMG 2. And even if any of the films does better, comparisons will continue. Both the movies are releasing on 11th August. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was supposed to release on the same day but it was moved to December owing to the post-production work.