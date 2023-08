Karan Johar is happily and positively speaking about Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2's massive success, and he is expressing his happiness, especially for all the single screens theatres that were facing massive losses due to mass films not being made over time in Bollywood. In his latest interaction, Karan Johar was asked about the massive success of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, and the filmmaker heaped praise on the film and said," Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film that was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens." Also Read - Karan Johar is excitedly waiting for Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency; is a patch up on the cards?

Karan Johar even defended Bollywood over the debate of the south industry ruling over the Hindi box office for quite some time now, but after this year things have changed, and it started with Pathan, and the rest is history.

Talking about the south-ruling Hindi box office, Karan said," I never thought there was any problem with what Bollywood was doing. We have had bad years in the past, and we were having another one or two bad years. It doesn't mean, 'Boycott Bollywood', 'They are dead', or The South is taking over'. The South is great. What they are doing is amazing."

#Gadar2 continues its magical on screen run at the box office, collects between ₹13cr - ₹15cr on its 2nd Monday…. Numbers looks BIG…. Heading towards ₹500cr at the Box Office…. Biggest Blockbuster of 2023 in India….. #SunnyDeol #AmeeshaPatel #AnilSharma #Gadar pic.twitter.com/ZgsR5gfRxh — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 22, 2023

Karan Johar talks about how he was the first one to promote South in Bollywood, citing Baahubali and Baahubali 2.

Speaking to the Indian Express in the same interview, he said, "I was the first one who went with all reverence in my heart to Rajamouli sir and wanted to present Baahubali. I am obsessed with them. Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam—the four kinds of cinema—have catered to different kinds of audiences and have done it with super conviction. So I have a lot of respect for them. But I also have a lot of respect for the storytellers we have in our Hindi cinema."

Gadar 2 box office collection

Talking about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, it has created havoc at the box office and earned around 385 crore so far, and it is speculated that the film might cross 450 crore in the third week of its release. Sunny Deol is riding high on success, and no one ever imagined that the film would triumph in such a huge way. Earlier, Bollywood praised Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and many other stars, including Sunny Deol, for maintaining the glory at the Hindi box office.