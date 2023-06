Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar by Anil Sharma is being looked forward to by many. It's a different nostalgia for all the fans who watched the movie in theatres back in 2001. And now Anil Sharma is bringing Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel back in Gadar 2. The film is a highly anticipated one starring Sunny. It takes the story forward by 17 years. However, Gadar 2 has already hit a roadblock by courting controversy. It so happened that a scene has been deemed objectionable by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. Also Read - Gadar makers take a cue out of the pricing of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; cap ticket prices at Rs 150 and offer buy one get one free offer

SGPC finds THIS scene from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 objectionable

One of the officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Community has shared a video on the official Twitter handle of the committee. He talked about the scene featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the film which has been shot on the premises of Gurdwara. The general secretary of SGPC, Gurucharan Singh Grewal states that the romantic scene between the lead actors is objectionable. They both are being showered with flower petals too. Also, the act of Gatka, which is a troupe of Sikh martial arts, performing around them is also found objectionable by the committee. The GS has questioned Sunny Deol for shooting such a scene in the place of worship. The video has grabbed headlines in entertainment news. Also Read - Gadar 2: These actors from part one will not be in Sunny Deol's upcoming action drama [Watch Video]

Watch the video shared by SGPC against Gadar 2 scene here:

Talking about the scene which they found objectionable, it features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the embrace of each other and moving around in circles, lost in each other. It seems like a romantic scene. There are a lot of people around them. Also Read - Gadar 2 star cast fee: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and others took hefty amount for the film [watch video]

Trending Now

The team of Gadar 2, Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol and others are yet to react to this controversy. Let’s see what they have to say about the complaints by the committee. This is not the first time the religious sentiments of people have been hurt. Films such as Kaali, Khuda Haafiz 2, PK, , Laxmmi and more films have also been hit with such a thing.

Elsewhere, in other news, Gadar is re-releasing today. The Anil Sharma directorial will hit the cinema halls once again and this time in 4K format. The trailer of Gadar was released just a couple of days ag and it ignited major nostalgia amongst fans.