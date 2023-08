Gadar 2 Leaked Online on day of release for free download and viewing: Gadar 2, the much awaited sequel of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's 2001 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has released in theatres on August 11, Friday. The film is seeing huge footfalls in theatres across the country even though it has released along side Akshay Kumar's new movie OMG 2 or Oh My God 2 in Bollywood and Rajinikanth, Mohanlal's Jailer in South. The trade experts are very positive of Gadar 2 box office numbers and expecting it to enter the 100 crore club by the end of the weekend. However, there is one thing that can dampen the success run. Also Read - Gadar 2 has less of Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh and more like a launch film for director ka beta? Netizens react

Gadar 2 leaked on Torrent sites

On the day of release of Gadar 2, and as first day shows are ongoing, the Sunny Deol film has leaked online in HD version for free viewing and download. Gadar 2 is available on many torrent sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla, Movierulz and more. This leak may affect the box office collection of Gadar 2 on day one and the opening weekend.

This is not the first time that a big movie has been leaked online on the day of release. Jailer leaked online just a day ago on day of release and the same had happened with big Bollywood films like Pathaan as well.

We urge our readers to not watch the film or any content on these piracy sites and only watch new movies on theatres or authorized OTT platforms. Piracy is a punishable act and criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957.

Gadar 2 Plot details

Coming back to Gadar 2, the film is set in the 1971 Indian Pakistan backdrop and this time, Tara Singh played by Sunny Deol will have one more big challenge that he'd have to face for his son Jeet played by Utkarsh Sharma and his love interest played by Simrat Kaur. Giving anything more would be a spoiler. The film is directed by Anil Sharma, who also directed the original Gadar Ek Prem Katha. The film is the biggest box office hit of Sunny Deol's career and it's touted that Gadar 2 will give him an entry into the 100 crore club finally.