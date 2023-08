Gadar 2 is creating history at the Indian box office. The film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles released theatrically on August 11, 2023 and has surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark in India in less than 2 weeks of its release. While the film has been getting an overwhelming response by the audiences and critics alike, songs of the film too have turned out to be chartbusters. Two songs in the film, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Le Ke have been recreated from the first film, which did not go down well with the original music composer of the film. Also Read - Top Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt wins National Award, Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut, Jawan second trailer

Uttam Singh slams Gadar 2 makers for using his songs without informing

The music composer for Gadar, Uttam Singh slammed the makers of Gadar 2 for using his songs without talking to him first and recreating them with some other music composer. In a recent interview, the artist called out the makers of the film for their etiquettes. Also Read - Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel’s shocking statements on Hrithik Roshan’s debut, Salman Khan and homosexuality you may have missed

Gadar 2 Success Bash: Ameesha Patel's celebration of the film's success leaves Sunny Deol fans surprised

“They didn’t call me for Gadar 2 and I don’t have the habit of calling and asking for work. They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film,” the music composer said in an interview with Amar Ujala.

Sunny Deol’s reaction to Gadar 2 success

Gadar 2 has been breaking box office records in India. The film recently surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark within 2 weeks of its release and became the second fastest film to do so after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Gadar 2 has also collected over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office and has been declared an all-time blockbuster.

Recently, Sunny took to his Instagram account to thank the audiences for their overwhelming love for Gadar 2. “Thank you everyone that you liked Gadar 2. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed ₹400 crore and will go further. It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakina and the whole family. Thank you,” the actor said in a video posted on Instagram.