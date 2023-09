Naseeruddin Shah has upset filmmakers like Anil Sharma and Vivek Agnihotri after calling out their films Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files as disturbing. While The Vaccine War maker has called the senior actor as an old and frustrated man. He said that he admires him as an actor but does not like his stance on some things. Now, Anil Sharma the maker of Gadar 2 has also expressed his displeasure on what Naseeruddin Shah has said. He said that he is a maker of masala entertainment movies, and even the veteran is aware of the same. Anil Sharma said the stalwart should watch Gadar 2 first before calling it a disturbing movie. Also Read - The Vaccine War director Vivek Agnihotri reveals if he’s worried about the film's box office fate due to Jawan [Exclusive]

Anil Sharma slams Naseeruddin Shah's comments on Gadar 2

Anil Sharma said that Gadar 2 is not against any religion or country. He said it is a masala movie in the action patriotic genre. He said that Naseeruddin Shah is aware of the kind of movies that Sharma makes. Sharma said that the veteran should watch his film before making such a statement in public. Naseeruddin Shah said that making a patriotic movie was not enough in today's era. He said that it had to be packed with jingoism, where people fight with imaginary enemies. Also Read - Jawan, Gadar 2 are 'ghinauni filmein', Nana Patekar takes a nasty dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol's new movies

Gadar 2 emerges as a massive hit

Gadar 2 has made Rs 500 crores and more in the Indian box office. The movie along with Pathaan and Jawan has brought back the glory of Bollywood in 2023. Theatre owners are happy that finally single screens are back in operation in North India. Sunny Deol has also got a blockbuster after years. Moreover, Gadar 2 has reunited Bollywood as per experts. We saw how Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan partied together with Sunny Deol and team. Gadar 2 was set in the year 1971 when the son of Tara Singh and Sakina, Charanjeet has grown up. Tara Singh again returns to Pakistan this time to bring back his son Jeet. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 33: Sunny Deol film sails below Rs 1 crore amidst Jawan craze

Well, we have to see what Naseeruddin Shah has to say about this comment by Anil Sharma. In the mean time, the makers are planning Gadar 3 as well.