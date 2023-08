Happy days are back for Bollywood. Gadar 2 is poised to have an opening of Rs 40 crores plus at the box office. Even Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 is poised to start off with a collection of over Rs 9 crores. Gadar 2 sees the return of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina respectively. Fans went berserk ever since the first trailer was out. The jodi is getting immense from the audience wherever they are going for promotions. Gadar 2 is set in the year 1971 when the son of Tara Singh and Sakina Jeet played by Utkarsh Sharma is captured by Pakistani soldiers as a POW. Also Read - Gadar 2: Salman Khan gives thumbs up to the Sunny Deol film; says Paaji you are killing it after Rs 40 crore start at box office

Gadar 2: Fan mania in Bhilwara

Sunny Deol with his innocent charm and macho look has been the fave star of the Indian heartland for years. In fact, Gadar is an emotion for people in the mass belt. The movie has all the elements of emotion, patriotism and love, which the desi junta loves to watch. There is a very nice clip of fans heading to watch the movie in tractors in Bhilwara. The city is located in Rajasthan which is a prime mass belt. Take a look at the video...

#Gadar2 craze.

Bhilwara people went on tractors to watch movie today ?

Gajab craze hai Bhai ! #Gadar2Review pic.twitter.com/9gNWdPdlqG — Sandeep_Arora (@Chote_Sardarji) August 11, 2023

Patana mein dekhiye gadar #gadar2 in cinemas pic.twitter.com/p3ezgm8yGv — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 11, 2023

Gadar 2 on a rampage on the box office

Gadar 2 is creating havoc all over. The movie has made more than Rs 40 crores on the opening day. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Manish Wadhwa are in fine form. The advance bookings for Gadar 2 are also super strong. Tara Singh is the highlight of the movie. From the emotional quotient to the powerful dialogue delivery, Sunny Deol is in fine form.