Gadar 2 trailer was launched today. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in main leads. The trailer has got a good response from fans. We can see that Jeete the son of Tara (Sunny Deol) and Sakina (Ameesha Patel) have been captured by the Pakistani. This time, he has to again enter into Pakistan to bring back his son. Sunny Deol is in sublime form as the macho man. He proves that he has enough ammunition in him to make the crowds whistle in the theatres. The trailer of Gadar 2 has complete vibes of the original. The spirit of nationalism is intact and we can feel the desi flavour to the hilt in the trailer.

Manish Wadhwa has stepped into the shoes of late Amrish Puri. He played the role of Mayor Ashraf Ali in the film. He is the general who is behind the imprisonment of Indian soldiers. In the press conference, Manish Wadhwa said, "I met Anil (Sharma) who is the maker of the movie. With the blessings of my elders I bagged the role. Well, Amrish Puri Ji is iconic. Sau actors unko choo nahi sakte (Even a 100 actors cannot touch his memorable performance). You can see that I have fear and apprehension of my face. But on sets, Anil Sir and Sunny Deol Sir made it really easy for me. They are great to work with. Moreover, fans have always given me love."

Manish Wadhwa has been part of some big budget TV shows. He has been seen in films like Pathaan, Manikarnika, Padmaavat, Shyam Singha Roy, Rahul. On TV, he has done serials like Paramavatar Shree Krishna, Peshwa Bajirao, Nagarjuna. The main stars came for the trailer with the OG truck of Tara Singh. It was pure nostalgia. Ameesha Patel who was not supposed to attend also came for the do.