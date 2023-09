Gadar 2 has packed a solid box office collection and is deemed an all-time blockbuster movie starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and more celebs. The Anil Sharma directorial movie had two of the original blockbuster songs Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke recreated. The songs were originally composed by music director Uttam Singh. However, Gadar 2 makers did not really seek his permission before using the songs. Also Read - Jawan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan film enters Rs 400 crore club; to BEAT Gadar 2 record over second weekend?

Gadar music director Uttam Singh refutes claims of Anil Sharma about seeking permission to use two of his songs

Uttam Singh, the music director of Gadar, denied the claims of director Anil Sharma that he took the original music director's permission to use the popular songs. In an interview with an online entertainment news portal, Uttam Singh shared that Anil only called him and told him about the release of the original movie before the sequel. He did not tell him anything about the songs. Anil called Singh to the office and asked him to rework the original music as Gadar was re-releasing in theatres. Singh agreed and revealed that the music company was unhappy with the expenses incurred for reworking the music.

Uttam Singh never informed about using original songs in new movie?

Uttam Singh tells Bollywood Hungama that Anil Sharma made him hear the Khairiyat song in another room. He found it untuned and fixed it. But Singh refused the claims of Anil Sharma taking permission or making him hear the other songs. "No permission was taken from me," says the music composer. He asks the director what is his identity and answers Gadar, adding that Gadar is not just a movie.

Anil Sharma's claims; Uttam Singh's response

Anil Sharma's claims; Uttam Singh's response

Earlier, Anil Sharma claimed that Uttam Singh was feeling guilty about creating a controversy. The director shared that a mountain has been made out of a mole and praised the music composer by calling him a man of pure gold. Uttam Singh claimed that respect and boundaries hold a lot of importance in India and so do creative rights. He said that it is very bad on Anil Sharma's part for keeping him in the dark about using his songs in the sequel.

Sunny Deol starrer new movie has done a business of Rs 520 crores at the domestic box office. Recently, the makers lowered the price to cash in on the festive season.