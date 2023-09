Sunny Deol’s recently released film Gadar 2 created a storm at the Indian box office. Within a month of its theatrical release, the film became one of the highest grossing Hindi films ever in the history of Indian cinema. While the audiences are going ga-ga over their fan-favourite character Tara Singh, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah slammed the film for its ‘jingoist’ plot. Nana Patekar, who served as the narrator of Gadar 2, defended the film in a recent interview and said that showing love for one’s country is not a bad thing. Also Read - Gadar 2 maker Anil Sharma hits out at Naseeruddin Shah's 'Disturbing Film' remark; requests him to watch Sunny Deol movie once

Nana Patekar defends Gadar 2 after Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks

Nana Patekar defended Gadar 2 and reacted to the comments made by Naseeruddin Shah on films like Gadar 2, The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files. Speaking to Times of India, Nana said, "Did you ask Naseer what nationalism means to him? According to me, showing love for the nation is nationalism and it is not a bad thing."

The actor added, "The kind of film Gadar is, it will have that kind of content and I have not seen The Kerala Story, so I cannot comment on that." The actor also noted that it is not correct to churn out money in the name of nationalism.

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma too reacted to Naseeruddin Shah’s comments and requested him to first watch the film and said that it is not against any community.

What Naseeruddin Shah said about films like Gadar 2

Naseeruddin Shah slammed Bollywood filmmakers for the kind of films being made in recent times. The actor said that the more jingoist the films are, the more they become popular.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Naseeruddin Shah said, “What these people don’t realise is that what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2, I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about, it’s disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular whereas films made by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times don’t get seen.”