Gadar 2: Nana Patekar dubs for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film; predicts fate at box office

There's one more reason to watch Gadar 2. Nana Patekar as joined Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as he has done voiceoer for the film.

By Nikita Thakkar

Gadar 2 is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Fans are desperately awaiting the release of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer. It is after years that the sequel of one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood is going to hit the theatres. The release of the trailer and the reaction is received proved that Gadar 2 is on the way to repeating the history. Well, here's another reason for fans to be excited. Nana Patekar has done the voice-over. Also Read - Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel makes shocking claims against Anil Sharma Productions

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma. He took to his social media account to thank Nana Patekar for lending his voice to Gadar 2. He wrote how grateful and thankful he is to Nana Patekar and expressed happiness that he got opportunity to work with a legend. Nana Patekar seems to have also predicted Gadar 2's box office fate. In a long message, Anil Sharma wrote that before the release of Gadar, Nana Patekar had said that the film will be a blockbuster and now, before the release of its part 2, the ace actor has said the same. A part of the message read, "Mujhe yad hai aapne mujhe gadar1 ke liye bhi release se pahale kaha tha ki blockbuster hogi .. iss baar bhi aapne pyar dikhaya hai .. kaha hai mujhse relax ho jayun .. public gadar2 ko bhi bahut pyar degi." Also Read - When Bipasha Basu REACTED to Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel's comment on her hips and role in Jism; says, 'You need to be a woman...'

Check out Anil Sharma's post below:

View this post on Instagram

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released in 2001 and for a long time, it remained to be the most watched Hindi film. It was a mega blockbuster as reportedly, the theatre owners had to begin shows as early as 6 am due to audiences' demand. From the songs, to scenes, to Sunny Deol being Tara Singh - ever bit of Gadar was loved by the audience. The same kind of euphoria is being witnessed among the fans before the release of Gadar 2. Also Read - Gadar 2 Review: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film impresses Indian Army officials; receives No Objection Certificate

Recently, the makers released the first song of the film Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and it became a major hit in no time. Fans went into the nostalgia mode as the song is a reprised version of the original song that featured in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol starrer is going to clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.

