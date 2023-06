has been the talk of the town. Not only has he been hogging the limelight for his son, Karan Deol’s wedding but the actor is also in the news for reprising his role as Tara Singh, in the eagerly awaited film Gadar 2. Helmed by , the countdown for Gadar 2’s release has already started. With just 50 days remaining before the film marks its premiere in the theatres, Anil Sharma has treated fans with a new poster of Gadar 2 on social media. And the response by the audience is something unparalleled. Also Read - Gadar 2: What took 22 years to create a sequel of Sunny Deol’s blockbuster hit?

“50 dinon mein Tara Singh aa raha hai laut kar, machaane bade parde par Gadar! (Tara Singh is coming in 50 days to create a rebellion on the big screens). Gadar 2 coming to set the screens on fire this Independence Day! In Cinemas on 11th August 2023,” wrote Anil Sharma, announcing the roaring arrival of the film. Also Read - Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel finally breaks silence on cheque bounce case

The poster captured Sunny Deol, decked up in a typical Tara Singh attire. He wore an all-black ensemble and wrapped a turban of the same hue, around his head. The actor sported a full-grown beard. Sunny’s grim face and the look of determination in his eyes are what made the poster stand out. Below, there were also glimpses of the military engaged in warfare, amidst clouds, smoke, and violent explosions. Also Read - Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding: Ranveer Singh amps up the mood as he lifts up the groom; screams Gadar's iconic 'Tara, Tara' on meeting Sunny Deol [Watch Video]

Fans react to Gadar 2 poster

Fans’ excitement knew no bounds the moment the poster surfaced on the internet. The comment section was brimming with their wholesome reactions. One user was all praises for Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh as they wrote, “Tara Singh… The legendary character of India… The world's number 1 action king… only Sunny Deol.” Another fan was convinced that “Gadar 2 will be an all-time blockbuster.” “When is the trailer coming,” commented a third enthusiastic user.

Sunny Deol, promote Gadar 2

Not long ago, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel stunned viewers after they arrived at , dressed like their Gadar characters for the film’s promotion. While Sunny was dressed in a Pathani suit, Ameesha was decked up in a shimmery peach saree. Gadar 2 will bring back the cast of Ameesha Patel and a now grown-up Utkarsh Sharma. While the first film focused on the love story between Tara Singh and Sakeena, Gadar 2 will revolve around the father-son relationship.