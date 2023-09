Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is one of the highest Hindi grossers in Indian cinema, as it made 532 crore at the box office and is still running in theatres despite 47 days of release. Sunny Deol and the entire family are overwhelmed with this success. The superstar's youngest son, Rajveer Deol, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Hum Dono, spoke about the long-awaited success of his father and shared the lowest phase of his father's career and how he has seen it all. Also Read - 3D: BTS' Jungkook reminds us of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo posters in his rugged look with a hammer

Rajveer Deol calls Gadar 2 a victory for the family.

Rajveer, who is all set for his debut in Bollywood, has been promoting his first release and happily speaking about his father Sunny Deol's success, mentioning how his father almost struggled for 22 years to witness this success. In an interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rajveer called Gadar2 the success of the family and said," It is a victory for the family. For 22 years, I've seen him struggle and work. There were no days off. When people come up to me and say that an actor's life is very easy, they just travel around... They must've seen other actors and felt that. I just get very angry because I've seen how much my dad works and how much family time he sacrifices to go out there and do something. So, to see him finally land a hit with Gadar 2, he deserves it.".

He further added, "I don’t know how to describe that joyful feeling; I couldn’t believe it when I heard how much it did. Every time we looked, the numbers went up and up. We kept laughing; we did not know how to describe it. We were so happy for him".

Not only Sunny Deol, but his entire family is overwhelmed. Gadar 2's success even mended his walls with stepsister Esha Deol, and it was the first time ever that Deol's brother and sister posed together in front of the media. Dharmendra is also super elated to see his son's victory at the box office and has thanked each and every individual for making this success possible. Sunny Deol's success has bought him immense happiness, and like BL had exclusively told you, he credits this success to his ghar ki Laxmi daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya.

Sunny Deol showed how it's done even at this age, and he became the first 60+ actor to witness this massive success. Sunny Deol even ended his long Cold War with Shah Rukh Khan, and they both happily posed for cameras at the Gadar 2 success party and called their fight childish.