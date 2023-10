Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel has been talking about Anil Sharma and the production work on the Sunny Deol starrer movie. Gadar 2 has been minting money and refusing to go out of theatres even after surpassing 50 days. Apart from the box office magic that Gadar 2 has been creating, Ameesha Patel has been making headlines for her viral shocking statements. And now, the real reason behind Ameesha's rant against Anil Sharma has been revealed. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film will have not one but two antagonists; deets inside

Gadar 2: Is this why Ameesha Patel is on a rant against Anil Sharma?

If reports are anything to go by, Ameesha Patel has a reason behind talking about Anil Sharma, his production house and also his son, Utkarsh in the media. A Times Now report claims that Ameesha Patel was not happy with the length of her role in Gadar 2. And she expressed her thoughts to the filmmaker but Sharma did not listen to her worries. Ameesha, reportedly told Anil Sharma that she wants to join Sunny Deol in his journey to Pakistan and kill the villain too.

The report claims that the director was shellshocked upon listening to Ameesha's suggestion. He somehow managed to ignore her requests. Ameesha felt that her character Sakina deserved more footage in the movie and voiced out her concerns to the director. Anil did not agree with her. He remained loyal to the script and told her that he would not be making any changes to the same. Well, it did really work in his favour because Gadar 2 currently holds the second spot on the highest-grossing movies list.

Ameesha Patel's rant against Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma

It all began when Ameesha Patel talked about Simrat Kaur and reacted to the tweets about the actress' sleazy pics and videos that went viral. Ameesha later made severe allegations against Anil Sharma Productions, claiming mismanagement. The actress alleged that they left technicians and teams stranded during the shoots and also talked about instances of non-payment of dues. Ameesha claimed that Zee Studios had to step in to solve the matter. However, a few team members from the production called out the actress and said that all her claims were false.

Ameesha Patel also seemingly took a jibe at Utkarsh Sharma's career saying that Anil wanted to push his son's career with the movie but Tara Singh and Sakina stole the limelight. Utkarsh seemingly hit back at the limelight bit but hoped that the actress was misquoted. Well, well, this is something! Let's see how Ameesha reacts to these reports.