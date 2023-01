Sunny Deol has dropped the poster of his eagerly-awaited film Gadar 2 on the occasion of Republic Day. The iconic film starring Sunny Deol and Amesha Patel is back with a sequel. The makers decided to treat the audience with the first look poster and release date of the film they were curious to know. The poster was shared on social media and fans are going crazy over it. Also Read - Tiger 3, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to Ponniyin Selvan II: List of most-awaited sequels to entertain you in 2023

Sunny Deol took to his social media to share his first look from the second chapter of his iconic film. He looked fierce holding a huge hammer as he Tara Singh returns back. Unveiling the poster he captioned “Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega!” Zee Studios in collaboration with Anil Sharma revealed the release date. The movie books release around Independence day. The highly-anticipated Gadar 2 will hit theaters on 11th August. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Archana Gautam, MC Stan drag parents in their fight; Gadar 2 first look out [Watch Video]

The release of the Gadar 2 poster comes as the biggest announcement in Bollywood and Sunny Deol is expected to deliver a blockbuster in 2023. Fans are overjoyed with the announcement and are going gaga with Sunny Deol’s look as Tara Singh. People are saying that history will be re-written while some are waiting for the biggest opener of Sunny Deol. Also Read - Gadar 2 first look out: Sunny Deol is back as the fearless and ferocious Tara Singh; lifts giant wheel on first rushes

Take a look at fans reactions.

Ab aayega mazaa! @iamsunnydeol & @Anilsharma_dir bring #Gadar2 at just the right time when heroic action drama entertainers are BACK. Fantastic poster opens the campaign! Hindustan Zindabaad Hai…Zindabaad Tha…aur Zindabaad Rahega! 11th Aug 2023@ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma pic.twitter.com/YVu1MfZeYj — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) January 26, 2023

Gadar - Ek Prem Katha released in 2001 is still celebrated as an iconic cult by the audience. The movie features Sunny Deol, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role. Gadar is back a sequel after 12 years and is touted to continue the story with the same star cast. It is directed by and produced by Zee Studios. Gadar 2 is slated to release in theaters on 11th August 2023.