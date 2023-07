Gadar 2 has been hitting the headlines, ever since the film was announced. The audience is again gripped by excitement to watch Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel breathing life into the characters, Tara Singh and Sakeena. Similar to the 2001 film Gadar, Gadar 2 is also based on the Indo-Pak relations. As a result, it was a mandate for the Anil Sharma directorial to receive a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry Of Defence. And guess what? Gadar 2 has not only obtained the certificate but the officials have also dropped plaudits on the film. Also Read - Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel drops major spoiler from film, angry fans slam her for 'spoiling the suspense'

Gadar 2 Obtains No Objection Certificate from Ministry of Defence

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Gadar 2, recently held a special film screening session for the Ministry of Defence Preview Committee. After watching the film, the authorities gave a green signal to Gadar 2, allowing the film to be screened in the theatres. That's not all, the officials had only positive things to say about Gadar 2, showering praise on the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer.

Gadar 2’s Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava song released

Not long ago, the audience was treated with a sweet surprise after Gadar's iconic Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava song was recreated for Gadar 2. The video captured Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena, getting romantic. Clips from Gadar were also embedded within the video, taking us on a nostalgic ride. This time too, the reprised version of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava is sung by the two musical geniuses, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.

Gadar 2’s Main Nikla Gaddi Leke to be rebooted

Adding the cherry on top of the cake, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma also revealed that Sunny Deol’s iconic Main Nikla Gaddi Leke song will be rebooted for Gadar 2 soon. According to the filmmaker, the latest version of the song will be “mordernised” so that it can hit the right chords with the younger generation. The release date of the Main Nikla Gaddi Leke track has not been announced yet.

Gadar 2 release date

Gadar 2 also stars actor Utkarsh Sharma as Sunny Deol’s on-screen son and Manish Wadhwa as the antagonist. The much-anticipated film is slated to hit the big screens on August 11. According to Times Now, Gadar 2 will be locking horns with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2.