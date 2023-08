Sunny Deol proved he is the OG king when it comes to ruling the box office. Tara Singh was coming back after decades, and this had to happen. Gadar 2 got a bumper opening at the box office on the day of its release, and everyone is hailing the star power of Sunny Deol. Fans, audience, critics, and Bollywood celebs are going bonkers after seeing the massive amount that Gadar 2 earned on day one. And now Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan is hailing Sunny Paaji for bringing back the glory of Bollywood. The Tiger 3 star too is stunned with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 earning 40 crore at the box office on day 1, and he took to his Instagram and praised the star and his stardom. Also Read - Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2: Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar film picks up momentum; advance bookings for Saturday surge [Exclusive]

#OneWordReview...#Gadar2: BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Gadar2 is old-school desi entertainment at its best… #SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance… He is as ferocious as ever… #Gadar2 will create #Gadar at the #BO… The patriotic flavour coupled with… pic.twitter.com/nA1yY79p6B — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2023

Sunny Deol brought back the era of people coming into theatres in large numbers to witness the Dhai Kilo Ka Haath on the big screen. It was unbelievable to see the numbers going down after a long time, and Gadar 2 is already a box office hit. Sunny Deol was damn sure about this kind of opening, and he wasn't worried about the clash with Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2, which reportedly made Rs 10 crore, but the film is being largely appreciated, and fans are mighty impressed with Akshay Kumar for choosing the brave subject of masturbation and bringing it out in public.

But for now Sunny Deol is the box office king and by going with the box office numbers, the film is going to be a blockbuster.