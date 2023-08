Gadar 2 has been one of the most awaited films of the year. The film will release in the theatres on August 11. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will be reprising their roles as Tara Singh, Sakeena and Charanjeet in Gadar 2. The film has already grabbed everyone’s attention with the amazing advance booking figures. Simrat Kaur will be making her debut with Gadar 2. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's new movie in trouble; protests, calls for boycott in Gurdaspur

She will be playing the role of Muskaan in the film. She spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively about her big Bollywood debut. She said, "My first reaction was really weird actually. I was very numb jab mer selection hua tha and teen din tak sirf meri mom ko pata tha about this aur kisiko nahi. My dad and sister also did not know about it. So, for 3 days I just wanted to be sure ki ye sach hai kyunki fir koi cancellation na ho jaye ya kuch aur na ho jaye."

"On the third day I called my sister and told her that I think I am doing Gadar 2. She was like think kya hota hai. I was like mujhe mithai khilake bol diya tha ki you are selected. My sister got happy and I got emotional thinking that I am doing this movie. So, it was a very emotional moment for me but I tried to be neutral about it. Because mujhe isko nazar nahi lagani thi iss moment ko aur iss journey ko. Abhi tak mujhe hit hi nahi hora ki meri movie aa rahi hai. Toh 10th ki raat is going to be the hardest, "she added.

Simrat also spoke about her viral intimate clip from her previous work that went viral. She reacted to the trolling that she had to face because of it. She said, “My excitement is way bigger than what is going around. And as I said I have still not processed that I am doing Gadar 2 so I am still in that moment. I am still there and I am trying to figure out and tell myself that yes I am doing Gadar 2. My excitement is so big ki uske aju baju kya chal raha hai I really don’t care. So there is no bigger news for me than being a part of Gadar 2.”