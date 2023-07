Gadar 2 is one of the highly-anticipated films. Ages later, Tara Singh and Sakina's love story is once again going to leave fans emotional. Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina are etched in audiences' hearts since Gadar and the love story is hailed to be the greatest of all times. Now, it is time for Gadar 2. The teaser and songs are already getting fans excited for Gadar 2. Today, the makers have unveiled the second song from Gadar 2. Titled Khairiyat, the song is an emotional one that will leave you moved. Also Read - Gadar 2 song Khairiyat: Sunny Deol will tear you up with the new number, check Exclusive deets

The song Khairiyat is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon. The lyrics have been penned by Sayeed Quadri. Khairiyat song is all about a distraught father longing to reunite with his family. The video has an emotional Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh thinking about his son Charanheet Singh and wife Sakina. The video holds glimpses of his son who is all grown up now. There are happy times too of the family enjoying festivals together. The line says Love Knows No Borders. It seems Gadar 2 is all about Sunny Deol securing his son who is trapped across the border. The video has Sunny Deol on a truck apparently trying to cross the border to find his son. He reads a letter by his son that leaves him emotional. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol reveals Bollywood and distributors gave Gadar a thumbs down, 'Janta ne jaise uthaya, sab ke sab palat gaye'

Watch the Khairiyat video featuring Sunny Deol below:

Gadar 2 releases on August 11, 2023. Fans are more than excited for this one and it is expected that the film helmed by Anil Sharma will repeat history. Gadar that released almost two decades ago turned out to be one of the highest grossing films Bollywood had ever seen. Now, given the buzz around Gadar 2, trade experts are anticipating that the film will set the cash registers ringing. This despite the film's clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG. Also Read - Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel opens up on how Shah Rukh Khan, Big B and her academic qualifications were talk of the town [Exclusive]

Earlier, the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava from Gadar 2 created massive buzz among the fans. It became one of the top trending ones. It remains to be seen if Khairiyat follows the suit or not. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.